Penny stock below Re 1: NBFC sets board meeting date to consider fundraise. Details here

Stock Market Today: Penny stock below Re 1 and NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Company) Standard Capital Markets Limited sets board meeting date to consider fundraise.

Standard Capital Markets Board meeting intimation Standard Capital Markets intimated on Saturday 26 April 2025 intimated the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE Ltd) about the meeting of the Board of Directors that will be held. The Board of Directors will consider the fundraising as per the intimation. It may also consider any other business related activities in addition to the fundraising.

Standard Capital Markets in its release said that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, to consider and approve the proposal of fund raising and any other business with the permission of the Chairman in compliance with applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India

Standard Capital Markets - Other business developments Standard Capital Markets a few days back had also announced its plans to Explore International Markets as Part of Strategic Expansion Plan Subject to RBI Approval

As per the details it is planning to explore foreign markets as part of a larger plan to increase the range of financial services it offers and fortify its position internationally. For the same RBI and other regulatory bodies must grant the expansion the required permissions and certifications.

Standard Capital Markets Limited, or SCML, is exploringmethods to establish foreign subsidiaries and strategic alliances in significant global financial hubs as part of this endeavor.

Secured and unsecured lending, trade finance, and wealth management solutions for both individual and institutional clients will be the main focuses of the NBFC firm Standard Capital Markets Limited's planned worldwide endeavors.

SCML also plans Investments in Technology and Compliance: SCML will upgrade its digital infrastructure and ensure compliance with international compliance standards in order to support cross-border operations.

