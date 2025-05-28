Penny stock below Re 1 hits upper circuit after FY25 and Q4 results 2025

Shares of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd. (SIPTL) were locked in a 5 percent upper circuit at ₹0.49 on Wednesday, following the release of the company’s robust financial results for the fiscal year and quarter ended March 2025. Despite weakness in broader market sentiment, the penny stock surged, supported by an exceptional year-on-year performance in both revenue and profitability.

SIPTL reported a total revenue of ₹3,761.21 lakh for FY25, marking a staggering year-on-year increase of over 2,000 percent compared to ₹176.07 lakh in FY24. This dramatic growth was attributed to the company’s strategic expansion in its trading operations and active execution of ongoing infrastructure projects.

The company’s Profit After Tax (PAT) for FY25 stood at ₹508.34 lakh, a substantial leap from just ₹2.58 lakh in the previous fiscal. Notably, Q4 FY25 alone contributed ₹394.23 lakh to the PAT figure, compared to ₹10.44 lakh in Q4 FY24, demonstrating strong operational efficiency and bottom-line traction in the final quarter of the year.

Quarterly revenue also saw a significant boost, coming in at ₹2,384 lakh in Q4 FY25, compared to ₹176 lakh in the same period last year.

The company’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) for FY25 rose sharply to ₹0.424 from ₹0.002 in FY24, indicating improved shareholder value and financial strength.

Successful Capital Raise In February 2025, SIPTL had raised ₹47.4 crore through a rights issue. According to the company’s integrated filing, 100 percent of the proceeds were utilized as per the stated objectives—primarily to strengthen working capital and fund general corporate purposes. The absence of deviation in fund usage highlights the company’s adherence to financial discipline and strong governance.

Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd. is primarily engaged in the retail supply of building materials, supporting the construction and real estate industry. With a focus on delivering quality products that align with industry standards, the company plays a key role in infrastructure development.

Led by its Managing Director, the company is pursuing a strategic roadmap for business expansion. It is also looking to bolster its internal capabilities and hire specialized personnel to support its operations. With a strong commitment to service excellence, the company aims to reinforce its position in the market and contribute to India's infrastructure growth story.

Stock Price Trend Despite the positive earnings, SIPTL’s stock has seen mixed performance over the past year. It is currently 56 percent below its 52-week high of ₹1.12 recorded in January 2025, and only slightly above its 52-week low of ₹0.43, touched earlier this month.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has gained 8.6 percent. However, recent months have seen persistent weakness—losing 11 percent in May, 18 percent in April, 28 percent in March, 3 percent in February, and 10.3 percent in January, marking five consecutive months of decline.