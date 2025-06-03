Penny stock below Re 1 hits 10% upper circuit despite weak markets

Shares of Thinkink Picturez Ltd, a low-priced penny stock trading below Re 1, hit the 10 percent upper circuit at ₹0.33 on Tuesday, June 3, in a surprising move despite weak broader market sentiment. The rally came on the back of a major leadership announcement, with the company appointing Mr. Chetan Chauhan as its new Chief Executive Officer, signalling a new phase of aggressive growth and content diversification focused on India's regional entertainment market.

Veteran Industry Leader to Drive Regional Expansion With over 29 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, Mr. Chauhan brings significant leadership credentials to the table. His past associations include prominent names such as The Times of India Group (BCCL), Mid-Day, Reliance, and Pantaloons. He is widely regarded as a key influencer in the Gujarati film industry, having worked on over 70 regional film projects as a publicist, including India’s official Oscar entry, Last Film Show by Pan Nalin.

Under his stewardship, Thinkink Picturez plans to expand into Gujarati, Marathi, and other regional languages, focusing on producing high-quality, culturally rooted content. The company also aims to support emerging talent by creating a platform for aspiring filmmakers and artists across the country.

Mr. Chauhan stated, “India is poised to become a global hub for entertainment production and storytelling, especially with the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI). At Thinkink Picturez, our goal is to promote fresh talent, regional narratives, and especially children’s cinema—an area long ignored. Our strategy includes significant investments in these areas.”

The company also indicated that it is evaluating the feasibility of six previously announced Hindi feature films, with decisions on their activation expected soon.

Q4 Earnings Despite the stock rally, Thinkink Picturez reported a weaker-than-expected performance in Q4 FY25. The company posted a net loss of ₹155.74 lakh, a 25.2 percent increase in losses compared to the ₹124.37 lakh loss in Q4 FY24. The results also marked a reversal from a net profit of ₹91.69 lakh in Q3 FY25.

However, revenue from operations surged 410 percent year-on-year to ₹510 lakh, up from ₹100 lakh in Q4 FY24. On a sequential basis, revenue also climbed 197 percent compared to ₹171.5 lakh in Q3 FY25, suggesting growing operational momentum despite rising expenses.

For the full year, FY25, the company posted a net loss of ₹5.46 lakh, down from a net profit of ₹251.09 lakh in FY24, marking a 102.2 percent decline. Annual revenue dropped 8.2 percent year-on-year to ₹898.75 lakh.

Stock Trend The penny stock has experienced extreme volatility over the past year. While it has rallied almost 18 percent in the first two trading sessions of June, it had declined 24 percent in May and 5 percent in April, following a 30 percent rise in March. Between November 2024 and February 2025, the stock remained in the red.

It hit a 52-week high of ₹1.29 in November 2024 but slid to a 52-week low of ₹0.28 on March 3, 2025. With the current price at ₹0.33, the stock continues to trade close to its lowest levels, down more than 73 percent in the past one year.