Penny stock below ₹1 hit 4% upper circuit as Board declares 1:2 stock split2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 04:17 PM IST
Avance Technologies is a small-cap company having a market cap of ₹10.31 Cr and the company deals in the IT sector. Avance Technologies Ltd is one of the leading companies in mobile marketing. This penny stock has touched a 4% upper circuit limit today's closing on the BSE after the Board declared 1:2 stock split and has fixed record date for the same.
