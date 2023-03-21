Penny stock below 1 hit 4% upper circuit as Board declares 1:2 stock split

The shares of Avance Technologies closed today on the BSE at a 4% upper circuit limit of ₹0.52 apiece level. The stock recorded a total volume average of 2,09,146 shares and a deliverable volume average of 100%. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 6.12% and on a YTD basis it has gained 40.54% so far in 2023. It has climbed by 26.83% over the past six months and by 36.84% over the past month. Avance Technologies' shares have appreciated 18.18% during the last 5 trading days. The stock touched a 52-week-low of ₹0.36 on (06/02/2023). During Q3FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 0.88% and a public stake of 99.12%.