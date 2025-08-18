Penny stock below ₹10 announces 1:1 bonus share issue. Check details

price thereafter gained further Stock Market Today: A penny stock below ₹10 has announced a 1:1 bonus share issue. Check details about lulien Agro Infratech Limited

Penny stock below ₹ 10 lulien Agro Infratech Bonus share issue details lulien Agro Infratech on Monday announced the outcome of the board meeting. As per the release on the BSE, or the Bombay Stock Exchange, on 18 August, 2025, Monday, the Lulien Agro Infratech board of directors has approved the bonus share issue.

The lulien Agro Infratech ib its release, said that “the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., August 18, 2025, inter alia, considered and approved the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1, i.e., one (1) bonus equity share of face value of ₹5/- each for every one (1) fully paid-up equity share of face value of ₹5/- each, held by the members of the Company as on the record date, by capitalizing a sum not exceeding 297,890,000 (twenty-nine crore seventy-eight lakhs ninety thousand rupees only) out of the Securities Premium & Free Reserves of the Company, subject to the approval of the members of the Company.”

penny stock below ₹ 10 lulien Agro Infratech Bonus share issue Record date— The record date for determining the entitlement of the members of the company to receive bonus equity shares will be announced by lulien Agro Infratech in due course.

Penny stock below ₹ 10 lulien Agro Infratech share price movement— lulien Agro Infratech, the penny stock below ₹10, saw its share price open at ₹8.41 on the BSE on Monday. At the time of opening the penny stock below ₹10 lulien Agro Infratech share price was slightly higher than the previous trading session's closing price of ₹8.33

lulien Agro Infratech share price thereafter gained further to intraday highs of ₹8.74. This meant that lulien Agro Infratech, share price gained close to 5% during the intraday trades.

