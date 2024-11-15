Penny stock below ₹10 Ashapuri Gold Ornament jumps 10% this week after receiving order from Titan Company

Penny stock below ₹10 Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd saw its share price gain 10% between Monday and and Thursday this week ended 14 November after receiving an order from Titan Company Ltd.

The Ashapuri Gold ornament share price ended at ₹9.00 on the BSE on Thursday 14 November marking gains of almost 10 from closing levels of ₹8.20 for Ashapuri Gold Ornaments on Monday.

Ashapuri Gold Ornaments Ltd in its release on the exchanges on 11 November 2024, Monday, post market hours has said that it has entered into an agreement for supply of Gold Jewellery to the Titan Company Limited.

As per the release All Orders From 01st August, 2024 Till 31st July, 2026 will be covered under this .Contract.

Ashapuri Gold Ornaments referring to Broad consideration or size of the order said that this is a Contract for Supply of Gold Jewellery as per the orders placed by the Titan during the term of Contract. Hence, there is no exclusive amount mentioned in the Contract.

Among other things mentioned in the release referred to order being awarded by a Domestic entity.

Q2 Results Ashupuri Gold Ornaments had declared its financial performance for the July - September 20024 quarter (Q2 Fy25) on 18 October 2024.

The profit before reported by Ashapuri Gold Ornaments at ₹4.61 crore almost doubled compared to 2.39 crore in the year ago quarter.

The Net profit reported by Ashapuri Gold Ornaments at ₹3.45 also was up 92% from ₹1.8 Crore in the year ago quarter. On sequential basis too, the net profit reported by Ashapuri Gold Ornaments grew 28% over that in the April - June quarter.

Ashapuri Gold ornaments while has seen its share price decline from 52 week or 1 year high seen on ₹16.27 in January 2024 to 52 week or 1 year lows of ₹6.64 In August , however has rebounded well thereafter and is up 35.5% to ₹9 levels now.