Penny stock below ₹10 Ashapuri Gold Ornament jumps 10% this week after receiving order from Titan Company

  • Penny stock below 10 Ashapuri Gold Ornament saw its share price gain 10% between Monday to Thursday this week ended 14 November after receiving an order from Titan Company

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated15 Nov 2024, 05:54 PM IST
Penny stock below <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 jumps after order from Titan Company
Penny stock below ₹10 jumps after order from Titan Company(Pixabay)

Penny stock below 10 Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd saw its share price gain 10% between Monday and and Thursday this week ended 14 November after receiving an order from Titan Company Ltd.

The Ashapuri Gold ornament share price ended at 9.00 on the BSE on Thursday 14 November marking gains of almost 10 from closing levels of 8.20 for Ashapuri Gold Ornaments on Monday.

Ashapuri Gold Ornaments Ltd in its release on the exchanges on 11 November 2024, Monday, post market hours has said that it has entered into an agreement for supply of Gold Jewellery to the Titan Company Limited.

As per the release All Orders From 01st August, 2024 Till 31st July, 2026 will be covered under this .Contract.

Ashapuri Gold Ornaments referring to Broad consideration or size of the order said that this is a Contract for Supply of Gold Jewellery as per the orders placed by the Titan during the term of Contract. Hence, there is no exclusive amount mentioned in the Contract.

Among other things mentioned in the release referred to order being awarded by a Domestic entity.

Q2 Results

Ashupuri Gold Ornaments had declared its financial performance for the July - September 20024 quarter (Q2 Fy25) on 18 October 2024.

The profit before reported by Ashapuri Gold Ornaments at 4.61 crore almost doubled compared to 2.39 crore in the year ago quarter.

The Net profit reported by Ashapuri Gold Ornaments at 3.45 also was up 92% from 1.8 Crore in the year ago quarter. On sequential basis too, the net profit reported by Ashapuri Gold Ornaments grew 28% over that in the April - June quarter.

Ashapuri Gold ornaments while has seen its share price decline from 52 week or 1 year high seen on 16.27 in January 2024 to 52 week or 1 year lows of 6.64 In August , however has rebounded well thereafter and is up 35.5% to 9 levels now.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Nov 2024, 05:54 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPenny stock below ₹10 Ashapuri Gold Ornament jumps 10% this week after receiving order from Titan Company

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

138.00
03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-1.25 (-0.9%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

134.80
03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-1.2 (-0.88%)

Tata Motors share price

774.25
03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-12.15 (-1.55%)

Bharat Electronics share price

281.05
03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-0.4 (-0.14%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

SKF India share price

4,507.70
03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-364.25 (-7.48%)

Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

6,740.65
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-392.45 (-5.5%)

Torrent Power share price

1,560.00
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-85.45 (-5.19%)

P I Industries share price

4,244.25
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-204.85 (-4.6%)
More from Top Losers

DCM Shriram share price

1,291.05
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
104.2 (8.78%)

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

84.78
03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
6.63 (8.48%)

Eicher Motors share price

4,885.55
03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
296.45 (6.46%)

Jio Financial Services share price

318.45
03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
19.05 (6.36%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,655.00-1,200.00
    Chennai
    75,661.00-1,200.00
    Delhi
    75,813.00-1,200.00
    Kolkata
    75,665.00-1,200.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    101.03/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.