Circuit to circuit stock: Integra Essential shares have been in uptrend since early morning deals. The penny stock below ₹10 witnessed huge buying interest in morning session and hit upper circuit at ₹6.50 apiece levels on NSE. The penny stock has hit upper circuit on second session in this week as it had hit upper circuit during Monday deals as well.

Later on during Monday deals, this circuit to circuit stock has hit lower circuit as well. On 7th September 2023 last week, the penny stock had touched upper circuit after spurt in trade volume by more than 3.35 times.

Integra Essential news

In its exchange communication on Wednesday, Integra Essential Ltd informed Indian bourses about getting fresh order worth ₹12 crore. This fresh order is going to work as mega relief for teh company in achieving its Q2FY24 sales target of ₹60 crore.

The company informed about the fundamental update citing, "Integra Essentia Limited is glad to announce having bagged fresh orders valued at about ₹120 Million. The Company has won these orders from renowned business leading houses including Himalayan Bio Organic Foods, Sarveshwar Overseas Limited for supplying premium Rice & Cashew Nuts to Ayush International an established Exporter. The Company will complete servicing these current orders within the month of September’2023 whereas with the completion of these orders, the company will hit the targeted Rs. 600 Million of sales during the Q2 and gross sales of ₹1170 Million during the current financial year, so far."

The company is eying to achieve ₹2700 Million in sales during this current financial year registering a growth of about 15% as compared to the last Fiscal Year.

Integra Essentia Limited also has plans to fuel the growth with diversifying the product portfolio while also exploring opportunities to strengthen the core via Acquisitions / Mergers which are at different stages of consideration / negotiations.

The small-cap stock has a market cap of ₹297 crore and it is available for trade on both BSE and NSE. Its current trade volume on NSE is 10,55,794. Its 52-week high on NSE is 9.45 whereas its 52-week low is ₹5.21 appiece.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.