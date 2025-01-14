Exxaro Tiles share price jumped over 8% on Tuesday after the company announced plans for fundraising. Exxaro Tiles share is a penny stock below ₹10 and has spiked as much as 8.6% to ₹9.48 apiece on the BSE today.

Exxaro Tiles said that its board of directors will meet next month to approve financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 2024 along with a fundraising plan.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 8 February, 2025, to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months year ended 31st December 2024, Exxaro Tiles said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Dolly Khanna buys stake in THIS Kacholia portfolio stock during Q3FY25

To board of directors will also finalize the mode of raising funds for installation of a 15 MW solar Power Project which was approved by the Board on 28th May 2024 to meet the energy requirements of its manufacturing plants at Talod (10 MW) and Padra (5 MW) through green energy, the company added.

Meanwhile, the trading window in the Exxaro Tiles shares has already been closed with effect from 1st January, 2025 and shall reopen after the expiry of 48 hours from the time the result becomes generally available, in accordance with SEBI regulations.

Exxaro Tiles Stock Price Trend Exxaro Tiles stock is a smallcap stock and has been on a downward trend. The penny stock has fallen over 17% in one month and has remained flat in six months. Exxaro Tiles shares declined 25% in one year and 33% in two years.

Exxaro Tiles share price hit a 52-week high of ₹12.40 apiece on January 20, 2024, and touched a 52-week low of ₹7.60 apiece on August 16, 2024.