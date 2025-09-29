Penny stock below ₹10 jumps 4% as company declares date to consider dividend, Q2 results

Penny stock below ₹10: Julien Agro Infratech share price rose by more than 4% during Monday's trading session after the company announced that its board of directors will meet on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, to review and approve the Q2 results along with the dividend.

Advertisement

"….the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at 1:00 p.m., inter alia, to consider and approve the following:

1. The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2025, along with the Limited Review Report to be issued by M/s. M. K. Kothari & Associates, Chartered Accountants.

2. Declaration of the 2nd Interim Dividend," said the company in an exchange filing.

Julien Agro Infratech has recently declared a bonus share issue at a ratio of 1:10. This indicates that for every share held, investors will receive an additional share at no cost. The record date for this 1:10 bonus share issuance is scheduled for October 6.

Advertisement

Julien Agro Infratech's net profit for the quarter ending June 2025 was reported at ₹2.07 crore, in contrast to a net loss of ₹0.15 crore in the previous quarter ending June 2024. Sales for the quarter ending June 2025 were reported at ₹27.44 crore. There were no reported sales during the previous quarter ending June 2024.