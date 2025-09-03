Penny stock below ₹10 jumps 4% on THIS acquisition update by Singapore-based firm. Check details

Penny stock: The shares of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals rose by more than 4% during Wednesday's trading session following the company's announcement of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Telexcell Trade PTE LTD, Singapore, regarding their intention to acquire a significant equity stake in the company.

In an exchange filing, the company revealed that Telexcell Trade PTE LTD, Singapore plans to acquire up to a 25% equity stake in Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The investment will be made entirely in cash, pending necessary due diligence, approvals, and compliance with relevant laws.

The company indicated that this investment aims to enhance Welcure's global presence in the pharmaceutical and chemical export sectors, especially given the increasing opportunities in emerging markets.

Additionally, the company indicated that the planned transaction is contingent upon the completion of satisfactory due diligence; the execution of binding agreements between the involved parties; and obtaining necessary corporate, shareholder, and regulatory clearances, including approvals from SEBI, RBI, and stock exchanges.

The parties aim to finalize the due diligence and the execution of binding agreements within 90 days from the date of this Letter of Intent (LOI).

This announcement is made to promote transparency and keep stakeholders updated. The company will provide further updates to the exchanges and stakeholders regarding any developments as they arise.