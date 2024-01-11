Penny stock below ₹10: Mauritius-based FII AG Dynamics Funds invests in Vikas Lifecare
Vikas Lifecare share allotment committee has allotted 30.52% of its QIB offer to Mauritius-based FII AG Dynamics Funds
Mauritius-based AG Dynamics Funds Limited has invested in Vikas Lifecare Ltd via the QIB route. The penny stock priced under ₹10 had offered shares of the company at ₹4.80 apiece for QIBs. Following this fund rage move of Vikas Lifecare Ltd, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) applied for the offer to en-cash the opportunity as QIB investors under the FPI category. The share allotment committee on Wednesday approved share allotment to three FIIs — Coeus Global Opportunities Fund, AG Dynamics Fund, and Nakshatra Stressed Assets Fund.
