Penny stock below ₹10 hits upper circuit despite soft trend on Dalal Street

Vantage Knowledge Academy share price was locked in the 5% upper circuit at ₹8.16 apiece on the BSE on Thursday, marking gains for the second straight session. The penny stock had declined in eight of the past ten trading sessions.

Advertisement

The small-cap stock had previously hit the lower circuit for seven consecutive sessions before rebounding with gains on Wednesday and Thursday.

The gains in Vantage Knowledge Academy shares comes despite a muted trend in the Indian stock market today.

Vantage Knowledge Academy had recently announced a tie-up with Cyber Skillsphere Pvt Ltd, a firm specializing in cybersecurity, digital forensics, and AI.

“The initiative aims to build a future-ready global workforce of cybersecurity professionals through applied, certification-based learning designed to secure the digital world. This collaboration will give rise to a structured multi-level certification program in cybersecurity auditing and assurance, designed to meet the growing need for applied, industry-ready professionals in both the public and private sectors,” Vantage Knowledge Academy said in a release on June 13.

Advertisement

Also Read | HDFC Bank shares ease after Chief Human Resource Officer Vinay Razdan resigns

The initiative will be governed by an independent not-for-profit professional jointly managed by both entities. This body will act as the apex certification and standards authority and oversee the development of a skilled, certified cybersecurity workforce and independent professionals across India and globally, it added.

Under the MOU, Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd will manage digital infrastructure, student onboarding, nationwide outreach, certification, and academic delivery through its proprietary LMS platform www.vantagepro.app. It will also establish cybersecurity professional chapters and organize industry events across India.

Cyber Skillsphere Pvt Ltd will lead program design, training execution by domain experts, and industry collaborations to ensure practical exposure, internships, and placement opportunities.

Vantage Knowledge Academy Share Price Performance Vantage Knowledge Academy share price has fallen 38% in one month and 72% in three months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the penny stock has plunged 85%, while it is down 90% in six months. Vantage Knowledge shares have declined 26% in one year and 11% in two years.

Advertisement

At 10:20 AM, Vantage Knowledge Academy share price was still locked at 5% upper circuit of ₹8.16 apiece on the BSE.