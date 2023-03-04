Penny stock below 11 approves 775% dividend, scrip at 52-week-low

The company said today in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has “1. Considered to pay Interim Dividend for the F.Y. 2022-2023 @ 775% on its 30,35,750 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each amounting to Rs. 23,52,70,625/- to be paid to those Shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members on the Record date i.e. 16/03/2023. 2. Recommended the increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company from Rs.5,00,00,000/- (Rupees five Crores only) divided into 50,00,000/- (Fifty lakh) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each to Rs. 35,00,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Five Crores only) divided into 3,50,00,000 (Three Crores Fifty Lakh) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each."