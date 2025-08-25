Penny stock below ₹15 jumps 7% on fixing record date for 1:1 bonus issue. Details here

Julien Agro Infratech share price jumped over 7% on Monday after the company fixed a record date for its bonus issue. The penny stock rallied as much as 7.25% to ₹10.80 apiece on the BSE.

The civil construction company Julien Agro Infratech announced the record date for determining entitlement of equity shareholders for its upcoming bonus issue.

The board of directors of Julien Agro Infratech considered and approved the issue of bonus equity shares at its meeting held on August 18. Julien Agro Infratech bonus issue ratio is 1:1, i.e., one bonus equity share of face value of ₹5 each for every one fully paid-up equity share of face value of ₹5 each, held by the members of the company as on the record date.

Julien Agro Infratech bonus issue will be worth ₹29.79 crore, done out of the Securities Premium & Free Reserves of the Company, subject to the approval of the members of the Company.

Julien Agro Infratech Bonus Issue Record Date Julien Agro Infratech board of directors has fixed the record date for the bonus share issue. Julien Agro Infratech bonus issue record date is October 06, 2025, Monday.

“...the Board of Directors fixed Monday, October 06, 2025 as the “Record Date” for determining entitlement of Equity Shareholders for issuance of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1 subject to the approval of shareholders in the upcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on September 20, 2025 at 10:00 a.m,” Julien Agro Infratech said in a regulatory filing on August 25.

Julien Agro Infratech Share Price Performance Julien Agro Infratech share price rallied 14% in one month and gained 24% in three months. The smallcap stock has fallen 16% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has dropped 20% in the past one year. Over the past two years, the penny stock has surged 51%, and has delivered multibagger returns of 162% in five years.

At 10:20 AM, Julien Agro Infratech share price was trading 2.28% higher at ₹10.30 apiece on the BSE.