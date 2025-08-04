Subscribe

Penny stock below ₹2 hits upper circuit as bulls bet high on small-cap stocks

Penny stock below 2: THIS small-cap technology solutions provider shares hit its upper circuit on 4 August 2025, as bulls bet high on small-cap stocks. Shares have gained 2,780% in the last five years on the Indian stock market. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published4 Aug 2025, 04:23 PM IST
Avance Technologies shares closed 1.41% higher at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.44 as the shares hit the upper circuit during Monday's stock market session.
Avance Technologies shares closed 1.41% higher at ₹1.44 as the shares hit the upper circuit during Monday's stock market session.

Penny stock below 2: Avance Technologies' share price hit its upper circuit on Monday, 4 August 2025, as stock market bulls place their bets on small-cap stocks amid a broader buying theme across indices. 

The Indian markets ended their two-day consecutive losing streak, closing with gains due to positive global cues and weakness in the US dollar rates.

Avance Technologies is a small-cap technology solutions provider which caters to its clients, helping them optimise their digital ecosystems. Key services of the company include — Digital Infrastructure Solutions, Embedded Device Management, Hybrid Infrastructure, Cloud integration and Management, Data Centre Management and Optimisation, and IoT Infrastructure Management. 

Avance Technologies share price trend

Avance Technologies shares closed 1.41% higher at 1.44 after hitting their upper circuit during Monday's stock market session, compared to 1.42 at the previous market close.

The shares hit their intraday high and upper circuit of 1.44 apiece after the markets opened on Monday, following the weekend.

Avance Technologies shares have given stock market investors more than 2,780% returns on their investment in the last five years and 61.80% in the last one-year period. 

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has jumped 63.64% in 2025 and is currently trading 48.45% higher on a one-month basis, and 5.88% up in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Avance Technologies shares hit their 52-week high level at 1.44 on Monday, 4 August 2025, before closing for the trading day, while the 52-week low level was at 0.52 on 1 April 2025. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at 285.40 crore as of the stock market close on Monday, 4 August.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
