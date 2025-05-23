Penny stock below ₹2 hits 5% upper circuit after Q4 results 2025

Stock Market Today: The Penny stock below ₹2 hit 5% upper circuit during the intraday trades on Friday after Q4 results 2025.

Murae Organisor Ltd Q4 Results: Murae Organisor reported FY25 earnings where revenue stood at ₹85 Crore and Net Profit at Rs7.5 Crore. Murae Organisor also highlighted about its plans to expand into distilleries for investment of ₹250 million.

The net profit for Q4FY25 stood at ₹2.85 crore compared to ₹1.16 Crore in the year ago quarter, which as per Murae Organisor was a steady quarterly performance. A significant increase in trade receivables and cash positions is also evident in MURAE's financials, indicating a growth in the scope and size of operations.

Murae Organisor entire revenue for the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025, was ₹85.48 crore, a startling rise from FY24's meager ₹0.25 crore. A strong profits recovery was shown by the full-year net profit, which was ₹7.51 crore as opposed to ₹5.31 lakh the year before.]

Murae Organisor - Expansion Plans: The company has previously announced its intention to purchase farmland in Gujarat's strategically significant Kutch region. The company's focus to expand into the industrial and agricultural sectors is demonstrated by its acquisition plans.

The projected investment for the planned acquisition ranges from ₹20 Crore to ₹25 Crore. Comprehensive due diligence procedures, as well as the necessary statutory and regulatory certifications, are prerequisites for this project.

Utilizing Kutch's favorable agroclimatic conditions—which are known for their high yield and high-quality horticulture—the company plans to use the acquired area largely for the cultivation of premium-quality pomegranates.

Furthermore, MURAE Organisor Ltd. intends to construct a distillery on the purchased property, greatly expanding its operational capabilities and improving its range of products.

Murae Organisor share price movement: The Murae Organisor share price opened at ₹1.40 on the BSE on Friday more than 4% higher compared to the previous days close of ₹1.35. The Murae Organisor share price thereafter gained further to ₹1.41 which meant gains of almost 5%. The price of ₹1.41 also was the upper price band for Murae Organisor share price and hence the stock had hit and was locked in the upper circuit on Friday