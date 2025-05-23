Subscribe

Penny stock below ₹2 hits 5% upper circuit after Q4 results 2025

The Penny stock below 2  hit 5% upper circuit during the intraday trades on Friday after Q4 results 2025.

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated23 May 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Stock Market Today: Penny stock below <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2
Stock Market Today: Penny stock below ₹2 (Pixabay)

Stock Market Today: The Penny stock below 2 hit 5% upper circuit during the intraday trades on Friday after Q4 results 2025.

Check details about Penny Stock below 2 - Murae Organisor Ltd

Murae Organisor Ltd Q4 Results

Penny Stock below 2 Murae Organisor reported FY25 earnings where revenue stood at 85 Crore and Net Profit at Rs7.5 Crore,. Penny Stock below 2 , Murae Organisor also highlighted about its plans to expand into distilleries for investment of 250 million.

The net profit for Q4FY25 stood at 2.85 crore compared to 1.16 Crore in the year ago quarter, which as per Murae Organisor was a steady quarterly performance. A significant increase in trade receivables and cash positions is also evident in MURAE's financials, indicating a growth in the scope and size of operations.

Murae Organisor entire revenue for the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025, was 85.48 crore, a startling rise from FY24's meager 0.25 crore. A strong profits recovery was shown by the full-year net profit, which was 7.51 crore as opposed to 5.31 lakh the year before.]

Penny Stock below 2, Murae Organisor - Expansion Plans

The company has previously announced its intention to purchase farmland in Gujarat's strategically significant Kutch region. The company's focus to expand into the industrial and agricultural sectors is demonstrated by its acquisition plans.

The projected investment for the planned acquisition ranges from 20 Crore to 25 Crore. Comprehensive due diligence procedures, as well as the necessary statutory and regulatory certifications, are prerequisites for this project.

Utilizing Kutch's favorable agroclimatic conditions—which are known for their high yield and high-quality horticulture—the company plans to use the acquired area largely for the cultivation of premium-quality pomegranates.

Furthermore, MURAE Organisor Ltd. intends to construct a distillery on the purchased property, greatly expanding its operational capabilities and improving its range of products.

Penny Stock below 2, Murae Organisor share price movement

The Penny Stock below 2, Murae Organisor share price opened at 1.40 on the BSE on Friday more than 4% higher compared to the previous days close of 1.35. The Penny Stock below 2, Murae Organisor share price theerafter gained further to 1.41 which meant gains of almost 5%. The price of 1.41 also was the upper price band for Penny Stock below 2, Murae Organisor share price and hence the Penny Stock below 2 had hit and was locked in the upper circuit on Friday

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
