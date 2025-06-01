Penny stock below ₹2 declares record date for 1:2 stock split

Penny stock below ₹2: Murae Organisor share price will remain in focus in Monday's trading session after the company announced the record date for 1:2 stock split.

Murae Organisor stock rose over 4.71 per cent on Friday to close at ₹1.78 apiece after the announcement, against previous close at ₹1.70 on Thursday.

Murae Organisor stock split details In an exchange filing on May 30, the company said that the board has set Wednesday, June 11 as the record date for this sub-division of equity shares. Shareholders holding one equity share of face value ₹2 as of the record date will receive two equity shares of ₹1 each.

“We wish to intimate you that Murae Organisor Limited (Formerly known as Earum Pharmaceuticals Limited) (‘the Company’) has fixed Wednesday,11 June, 2025 as ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders of the Company for Sub-division (stock split) of every 1 (One) equity share of face value of Rs. 2.00/- each into 02 (Two) equity shares of Face Value of Rs. 1/- each. as approved by the shareholders through Postal Ballot on May 29, 2025,” the company said in the filing.

Earlier, the company had announced its intent to acquire agricultural land in the strategically vital region of Kutch, Gujarat. This acquisition underscores the company’s commitment to broadening its business horizons into agriculture and industrial sectors.

The proposed acquisition involves an investment estimated between ₹200 million and ₹250 million. This initiative is contingent upon thorough due diligence processes and the requisite regulatory approvals and statutory clearances.

Additionally, the company plans to set up a state-of-the-art distillery facility on the acquired premises, significantly broadening its operational capacity and enhancing its product offerings. This diversification into value-added products in the industrial segment positions the company strategically in an under-explored yet lucrative market segment, promising substantial margin improvement and sustainable long-term growth.

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 3 shares to buy on Monday

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the company reported total revenue of ₹85.48 crore, a staggering increase compared to just ₹0.25 crore in FY24. The full-year net profit stood at ₹7.51 crore, against ₹5.31 lakh in the previous year, signaling a strong earnings rebound. The Q4FY25 net profit alone was ₹2.85 crore, underscoring consistent quarterly performance.

Murae Organisor share price saw a significant surge of nearly 31 per cent in last one month despite volatility in the Indian stock market. However, the scrip has descended over 17 per cent in over six months.