Penny stock below ₹2 hits upper circuit after bonus shares, 100% dividend move

Shares of Murae Organisor, a low-priced penny stock, surged sharply and were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit limit at ₹1.95 during the intra-day trade on Tuesday, June 3.

The rally came after the company informed exchanges that its board will meet on June 13, 2025, to consider a slew of shareholder-friendly proposals, including a bonus issue of equity shares and a dividend payout for the financial year 2024–25 (FY25).

In a regulatory filing, Murae Organisor said its board is scheduled to discuss and approve the declaration of a dividend of up to 100 per cent of the face value of equity shares for the year ended March 31, 2025. If approved, this dividend would reflect the company’s significantly improved financial performance during the fiscal year.

In the same meeting, the board will also take up the proposal for a bonus issue of equity shares. The bonus issue will be subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. Such corporate actions are generally perceived as a sign of management’s confidence in the business, and they often help increase market liquidity and retail participation.

The company also disclosed its intention to deliberate on strategic business expansion initiatives. The agenda for the board meeting includes capital deployment for both ongoing and proposed ventures in the agro and distillery sectors. This suggests that Murae Organisor is eyeing a broader scale of operations in the near future.

Stock split record date announced Alongside the dividend and bonus issue, Murae Organisor is also implementing a stock split to enhance affordability and widen its investor base. In a separate filing dated May 30, 2025, the company announced that Wednesday, June 11, 2025, has been fixed as the record date for a stock split. Shareholders holding one equity share of face value of ₹2 as of the record date will receive two equity shares of face value of ₹1 each.

“We wish to intimate you that Murae Organisor Limited (Formerly known as Earum Pharmaceuticals Limited) (‘the Company’) has fixed Wednesday, June 11, 2025, as ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders of the Company for Sub-division (stock split) of every 1 (One) equity share of face value of ₹2.00 each into 2 (Two) equity shares of Face Value of ₹1 each, as approved by the shareholders through Postal Ballot on May 29, 2025,” the company said in the exchange filing.

Strategic land acquisition plan underway The company has also announced plans to acquire agricultural land in the high-potential region of Kutch, Gujarat. The proposed acquisition aligns with the company’s strategy to diversify and expand into agriculture and industrial segments. The total investment required for this land purchase is estimated between ₹20 crore and ₹25 crore. The deal is, however, subject to comprehensive due diligence, statutory clearances, and regulatory approvals.

Strong FY25 earnings performance Murae Organisor reported a robust financial performance for the year ended March 31, 2025. The company’s total revenue jumped to ₹85.48 crore from a mere ₹0.25 crore in FY24. Net profit also witnessed a substantial rise to ₹7.51 crore for FY25, compared to ₹5.31 lakh in the previous year. The company clocked a Q4FY25 net profit of ₹2.85 crore, highlighting steady performance over the course of the year.

Stock price trend The penny stock has gained over 20 per cent in the past 12 months. In June alone, it has risen 9.5 per cent, following a 24.5 per cent jump in May and a 3.6 per cent gain in April. However, it had previously seen four consecutive months of decline from December 2024 to March 2025.

Murae Organisor hit its 52-week high of ₹2.73 in November 2024 and its 52-week low of ₹1.04 in October 2024, indicating a volatile but upward-trending performance.