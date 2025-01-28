Penny stock below ₹2 jumps 5% after Q3 results today. Details here

Penny stock below ₹2: Shares of penny stock Murae Organisor rose 5 percent to ₹1.89 in intra-day deals on Tuesday, January 28 after the company posted strong results for the quarter ended December 2024 (Q3FY25).

Murae Organisor posted exceptional financial results for Q3 FY25, reflecting robust market demand, successful execution of new orders, and operational efficiency. The company reported remarkable growth in both revenue and profitability, underscoring its strong performance during the quarter.

The company’s total revenue from operations soared 384.3 percent quarter-on-quarter to ₹281.04 crore in Q3 FY25, up from ₹58.00 crore in the previous quarter. This substantial increase highlights the company’s expanding distribution network and effective management of new orders, showcasing its ability to capitalize on market opportunities.

Advertisement

Murae Organisor’s net profit surged by an impressive 344.3 percent to ₹4.01 crore, compared to ₹0.90 crore in Q2 FY24. The company’s profit before tax (PBT) also witnessed a significant rise, reaching ₹5.26 crore—a 368.5 percent increase from ₹1.12 crore in the previous quarter.

The company’s earnings per share (EPS) quintupled during the period, climbing from ₹0.01 to ₹0.06, reflecting the company’s enhanced profitability and efficient cost management as operations scaled up.

Stock Price Trend The penny stock is currently almost 37 percent away from its 52-week high of ₹3.03, hit in February 2024 , meanwhile, it has surged 82 percent from its 52-week low of ₹1.04, recorded in October 2024. The stock has lost over 9 percent in the last 1 year as well as in January 2025 after a around 12 percent fall in December 2024.

Advertisement

About the company Murae Organisor Limited, formerly known as Earum Pharmaceuticals Limited, manufactures, markets, trades, and distributes a wide range of pharmaceutical formulation products in India and abroad. Its portfolio includes antibiotics, anti-malarials, anti-allergics, analgesics, gynecology drugs, multivitamins, and dermatology products, along with hand disinfectants and sprays under the HYGNEX+ brand.

The company markets approximately 120 products under its own brand name and offers tablets, capsules, and topical preparations. It also trades pharmaceutical commodities and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) while acting as a commission agent for pharma products. Murae Organisor exports to around 15 countries, including North America, Latin America, Africa, and South-East Asia. Established in 2012, the company is headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, and rebranded to its current name in November 2023.