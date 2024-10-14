Penny stock below ₹2: Shares of NBFC Standard Capital jump 8%. Here’s why

  • Penny Stock: Standard Capital share price witnessed a rise of 8 per cent following the announcement of a new zero-cost EMI scheme for schools to purchase interactive flat panels.

Shivangini
Published14 Oct 2024, 10:44 AM IST
Trade Now
NBFC stock Standard Capital jumped 8 per cent during the earling trading sessions.
NBFC stock Standard Capital jumped 8 per cent during the earling trading sessions.(Pixabay)

Penny Stock: Shares of Standard Capital Markets, a non-banking financial company (NBFC), surged 8% on Monday, October 14, to trade near 2 on the BSE. The jump followed the company’s announcement of a new zero-cost EMI scheme aimed at supporting digital transformation in education.

In a press release, Standard Capital on October 11, revealed that it will provide zero-cost EMI financing for schools to purchase interactive flat panels (IFPs). These digital tools are expected to modernise classrooms and replace traditional chalkboards, creating a healthier learning environment.

Also Read | Bajaj Housing Finance shares fall 4% as one-month IPO lock-in period ends today

Standard Capital share price was trading in the green, up 7.14 per cent, at 1.35, on October 14, at 10:00 am, on BSE. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of 233.55 crore.

Also Read | DMart share price drops over 9% as Q2 results 2024 miss estimates

Apart from modernisation, this initiative aims to address health concerns linked to chalk dust, which contributes to respiratory problems in children. According to the Global Asthma Report, around 30 million children in India suffer from asthma, with indoor pollutants exacerbating respiratory issues.

Also Read | Markets with Bertie: This time it’s different

Why edtech sector?

India’s edtech sector is witnessing rapid growth, driven by government efforts under the Digital India initiative. Industry reports suggested the market could reach $10.4 billion by 2025, growing at an annual rate of nearly 40 per cent. With over 1.5 million schools and 260 million students in India, the need for digital solutions has never been greater.

Standard Capital has committed 100 crore to this venture, which will allow the company to generate a return of 15-16% on its assets under management (AUM). The firm aims to combine financial returns with positive social impact, aligning the initiative with its long-term vision to support education.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Oct 2024, 10:44 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPenny stock below ₹2: Shares of NBFC Standard Capital jump 8%. Here’s why

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

159.05
11:05 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-1.65 (-1.03%)

Bandhan Bank share price

201.45
11:05 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-9.55 (-4.53%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

163.80
11:05 AM | 14 OCT 2024
0.6 (0.37%)

Wipro share price

538.80
11:05 AM | 14 OCT 2024
9.85 (1.86%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

National Aluminium Company share price

226.65
11:02 AM | 14 OCT 2024
3.95 (1.77%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

15,192.35
11:02 AM | 14 OCT 2024
46.3 (0.31%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,837.85
11:02 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-1.7 (-0.09%)

Divis Laboratories share price

6,135.75
11:01 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-5.4 (-0.09%)
More from 52 Week High

Avenue Supermarts share price

4,206.75
11:02 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-365.6 (-8%)

Bandhan Bank share price

201.70
11:02 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-9.3 (-4.41%)

Tata Chemicals share price

1,133.00
11:02 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-51.25 (-4.33%)

Alembic Pharmaceuticals share price

1,127.90
11:02 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-44.25 (-3.78%)
More from Top Losers

Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

393.75
11:02 AM | 14 OCT 2024
32.75 (9.07%)

Titagarh Rail Systems share price

1,166.25
11:02 AM | 14 OCT 2024
73.4 (6.72%)

Raymond share price

1,695.70
11:02 AM | 14 OCT 2024
92.8 (5.79%)

Poly Medicure share price

2,464.30
10:59 AM | 14 OCT 2024
119.9 (5.11%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,675.00-10.00
    Chennai
    77,681.00-10.00
    Delhi
    77,833.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    77,685.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.