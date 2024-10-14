{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Penny Stock: Shares of Standard Capital Markets, a non-banking financial company (NBFC), surged 8% on Monday, October 14, to trade near ₹2 on the BSE. The jump followed the company’s announcement of a new zero-cost EMI scheme aimed at supporting digital transformation in education.

In a press release, Standard Capital on October 11, revealed that it will provide zero-cost EMI financing for schools to purchase interactive flat panels (IFPs). These digital tools are expected to modernise classrooms and replace traditional chalkboards, creating a healthier learning environment.

Standard Capital share price was trading in the green, up 7.14 per cent, at ₹1.35, on October 14, at 10:00 am, on BSE. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of ₹233.55 crore.

Apart from modernisation, this initiative aims to address health concerns linked to chalk dust, which contributes to respiratory problems in children. According to the Global Asthma Report, around 30 million children in India suffer from asthma, with indoor pollutants exacerbating respiratory issues.

Why edtech sector? India’s edtech sector is witnessing rapid growth, driven by government efforts under the Digital India initiative. Industry reports suggested the market could reach $10.4 billion by 2025, growing at an annual rate of nearly 40 per cent. With over 1.5 million schools and 260 million students in India, the need for digital solutions has never been greater.

Standard Capital has committed ₹100 crore to this venture, which will allow the company to generate a return of 15-16% on its assets under management (AUM). The firm aims to combine financial returns with positive social impact, aligning the initiative with its long-term vision to support education.

