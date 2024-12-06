Stock Market Today: Penny stock below ₹2 Thinkink Picturez Ltd is to consider 1:2 bonus shares, 100% dividend soon. Thinkink Picturez share price hit upper circuit on Friday

Thinkink Picturez share price opened at ₹1.84 on the BSE on Friday, more than 4% higher than the previous closing price of ₹1.77. The Thinkink Picturez share price thereafter gained further and was trading at ₹1.85 which happens to be its upper price band. Hence Thinkink Picturez share price hit the upper circuit on Friday.

Thinkink Picturez on 5 December 2024 intimated exchanges of its Board Meeting, which has been Scheduled to be held on Monday, December 16, 2024. The Board meeting as per Thinkink Picturez will discuss Strategic Growth Initiatives

Thinkink Picturez said that its board will discuss and deliberate on several key strategic initiatives aimed at driving long-term growth and enhancing shareholder value.

Among the key things to be discussed are also the bonuss issue of shares and Dividend for shareholders

Agenda of the Board Meeting to be held on 16 December 1. Proposal for Bonus Issue (1:2): The Board as per Thinkink Picturez will consider a proposal to issue 2 bonus shares for every 1 share held by eligible shareholders. This initiative as per Thinkink Picturez reflects the company’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders for their trust and support, while also enhancing the liquidity of its stock in the market.

2. Declaration of 100% Dividend- The Board as per Thinkink Picturez will deliberate on a proposal to declare a 100% dividend on equity shares, underscoring the company’s strong financial performance and its commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

3. Expansion into Hollywood with Dedicated Cinematic Universe Genres*

The Board as per Thinkink Picturez will also evaluate a strategic proposal to expand into the global entertainment market by venturing into Hollywood. The focus will be on creating dedicated cinematic universe genres, leveraging the company’s creative strengths and strategic collaborations to meet the rising global demand for interconnected cinematic experiences.