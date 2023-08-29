Penny stock below ₹5: Circuit to circuit stock Godha Cabcon hits upper circuit on fifth day in a row1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 12:52 PM IST
Circuit to circuit stock: Penny stock below ₹5 has been hitting upper circuit since 23rd August 2023
Penny stock below ₹5: Small-cap stock Godha Cabcon has been in strong uptrend for the last five straight sessions. This circuit to circuit stock has been finding no seller for the last five days after the small-cap stock under ₹5 informed Indian stock market exchanges about receiving an order worth ₹56.60 crore.
