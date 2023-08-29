Penny stock below ₹5: Small-cap stock Godha Cabcon has been in strong uptrend for the last five straight sessions. This circuit to circuit stock has been finding no seller for the last five days after the small-cap stock under ₹5 informed Indian stock market exchanges about receiving an order worth ₹56.60 crore.

The small-cap stock under ₹10 informed Indian exchanges about the fresh order last week citing, “We are thrilled to share an exciting development at Godha Cabcon & Insulation Ltd. Today, we announce the successful acquisition of a substantial order from overseas Metal & Alloys Million Pvt' Ltd, a prominent player in the industry. This order is valued at approximately ₹566 and represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide top quality products and services to our valued customers."

Speaking on order value, the small-cap company said, “The combined value of these materials, as per the agreed pricing, amounts to approximately ₹566 Million' ( ₹56.60 crore). This order underscores our commitment to meeting the diverse and evolving needs of our clients, and we are dedicated to ensuring its successful fulfilment," adding, “As part of our standard procurement process, we appreciate Overseas Metal & Alloys pvt. Ltd's commitment to an advance payment, which facilitates the smooth execution of this order' The advance payment received will be allocated to the order and is non-refundable in the event of cancellation."

Timeline for delivery

“We understand the importance of timely delivery to overseas Metal & Alloys Pvt. Ltd's project' Therefore, we are committed to delivering the materials within the agreed-upon timeframe' The estimated delivery period is within 25 days from the date of order placement," the small-cap company said.

Circuit to circuit history

On 22nd August 2023, the small-cap stock was one of the penny stocks below Re 1 shares. But, after that the stock has been hitting upper circuit for the last five days and it is currently quoting ₹1.10 apiece, logging near 30 per cent appreciation in last one week time.