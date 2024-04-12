Penny stock below ₹5: Circuit-to-circuit stock touches upper circuit after Q4 results 2024
The small-cap stock below ₹5 is available for trade on both NSE and BSE
Penny stock below ₹5: Despite weak trends in the Indian stock market today, Teamo Productions HQ Ltd share price today witnessed strong buying interest during morning deals. After the announcement of Q4 results 2024 on Wednesday, Teamo Productions HQ Ltd share price today opened upside and went on to touch the 5 percent upper circuit within a few minutes of the stock market's opening bell. The penny stock below ₹5 today opened upside at ₹1.25 apiece on NSE and touched the upper circuit.
