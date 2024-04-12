Penny stock below ₹5: Despite weak trends in the Indian stock market today, Teamo Productions HQ Ltd share price today witnessed strong buying interest during morning deals. After the announcement of Q4 results 2024 on Wednesday, Teamo Productions HQ Ltd share price today opened upside and went on to touch the 5 percent upper circuit within a few minutes of the stock market's opening bell. The penny stock below ₹5 today opened upside at ₹1.25 apiece on NSE and touched the upper circuit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Circuit-to-circuit stock Before Friday deals, this small-cap stock below ₹5 touched the circuit on 5th, 8th, and 9th April as well. So, this penny stock below ₹5 is one of the circuit-to-circuit stocks on Dalal Street.

Teamo Productions HQ Q4 results in 2024 The small-cap stock under ₹5 declared its unaudited financial results on Wednesday evening. In Q4FY24 results, the small-cap company reported a big dip in the expenses of the company both QoQ and YoY. The company reported a total expense of ₹111.20 crore in the January to March 2024 quarter, which stood at ₹129.90 crore in the previous quarter of the financial year 2023-24. So, the company has managed to contain its expenses on a sequential basis. The small-cap company reported an improvement in expenses every year as well because its net expense in Q4FY23 was ₹375.62 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This helped the small-cap company to enhance its profit both sequentially and YoY. In Q4FY24, the company's net profit stood at ₹3.47 crore, which stood at ₹1.94 crore in the previous quarter and at ₹1.43 crore in Q4FY23. So, the small-cap company's net profit surged around 80 percent on a sequential basis. Likewise, the company reported a rise in YoY net profit to the tune of 140 percent.

Interestingly, this has happened despite a dip in the company's operational income in this period. The company's income in Q4FY24 is at ₹115.80 crore, which is down from its previous quarter's total income of ₹130 crore and Q3FY23 total income of ₹377 crore.

The penny stock below ₹5 is available for trade on both NSE and BSE. Its market cap is ₹107 crore and its current trade volume on NSE is 16.88 lakh. Its 52-week high is ₹3.32 apiece while its 52-week low is ₹0.74 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

