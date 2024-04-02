Penny stock below ₹5: GGPL shares hit upper circuit despite HDFC Bank selling 2.9 lakh shares
Penny stock below ₹5 is one of the circuit-to-circuit stocks on Dalal Street
Penny stock below ₹5: Shares of Gala Global Products Ltd (GGPL) are one of the circuit-to-circuit stocks in the Indian stock market. The small-cap stock has been hitting new 52-week lows for the last few days. However, the micro-cap stock with a market cap of ₹16.81 crore is news today for a bulk deal executed on the first trade session of the new financial year 2024-25. The bulk deal was executed by India'sbanking major HDFC Bank Limited. As per the information available on the BSE website, HDFC Bank sells out 2,89,907 or around 2.90 lakh company shares on Monday. HDFC Bank sold out these GGPL shares at ₹2.84 apiece. Interestingly, GGPL share price touched a new 52-week low of ₹2.80 per share on Monday when it hit a 5 percent upper circuit during Monday deals.
