Penny stock below ₹5 hits upper circuit after THIS order book update

Shares of Murae Organisor hit 5% upper circuit following the announcement that the company has effectively secured supply orders totaling Rs. 297 Crores from various domestic institutional clients in the FMCG, agri-processing, and commodity trade industries.

The firm announced that the orders encompass a diverse range of essential agricultural products such as mustard seeds, groundnuts, chickpeas, and other oilseeds and pulses, which will be delivered to various locations according to client-specific timelines.

The supply contract worth ₹297 crore represents a consolidated business volume achieved through structured collaborations and trading agreements with clients, and its execution will occur in several phases, coordinated with internal fulfillment capabilities, procurement schedules, and client delivery commitments. The initial phase, approximately valued at ₹57 crores, is set to be executed within the next 30 days.

This accumulation of high-volume trades mirrors the company's strategic transition towards growth based on scale, improved operating leverage, and ongoing commodity contracts in key agricultural sectors, and it is anticipated to significantly boost revenue momentum in the upcoming quarters, establishing the company as a dependable partner for institutional-grade commodities.

Company Update The company has recently disclosed a meeting of its board of directors scheduled for June 13, 2025, to evaluate and approve a bonus issue of equity shares for the company's shareholders, pending necessary approvals and compliance requirements.

The board will also discuss and endorse the declaration of a dividend of up to 100% of the face value of equity shares (Rs. 2 per share) for the financial year 2024-25, subject to shareholders’ approval if necessary.

Additionally, the board of directors intends to review proposals for strategic business expansion, which includes capital investment for both proposed and ongoing projects in the agro and distillery sectors.

The company has reported outstanding performance for the fourth quarter (Q4) and the financial year 2025, which ended in March 2025. The revenue from operations reached Rs. 854.82 crore, marking an increase of over 336 times compared to the revenue of Rs. 2.54 crore in FY 2024.

The net profit for FY 2025 also increased to Rs. 7.52 crore, compared to a net profit of Rs. 5.31 lakh in FY 2024. For Q4 FY2025, the company recorded revenue from operations of Rs. 515.53 crore and a net profit of Rs. 2.85 crore.