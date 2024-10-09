Penny stock below ₹5 hits the upper circuit. Evexia Lifecare share price jumps 120% YTD

  • Stock Market Today: Penny stock below 5, Evexia Lifecare share price hit an upper circuit with 5% intraday gains. The stock is up 120% year to date

Ujjval Jauhari
Published9 Oct 2024, 02:39 PM IST
Trade Now
Penny stock under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 hits upper circuit. Evexia Lifecare share price has given Multibagger returns to the investors
Penny stock under ₹5 hits upper circuit. Evexia Lifecare share price has given Multibagger returns to the investors(Pixabay)

Stock Market Today: Penny stock below 5, Evexia Lifecare share price hit an upper circuit with 5% intraday gains on Wednesday. The stock is up 120% year to date

Evexia Lifecare share price opened at 4.09 on the BSE on Wednesday, more than 2% higher than the previous close of 4. Evexia Lifecare share price thereafter gained further to hit intraday highs of 4.20 marking gains of 5% and thereby was also locked in the upper circuit. Notably Evexia Lifecare share price with gains of more than 120% year to date also hit 1 year high (52 week high). The Evexia Lifecare share price thereby has also given Multibagger returns to the investors.

Also Read | Suzlon Energy stock resumes winning streak, gains over 13% in 2 days. Here’s why

Evexia Lifecare Acquisition

The focus on the Evexia Lifecare share price remains also led by an acquisition it completed recently. As per exchange filings by Evexia Lifecare , it has executed Term sheet with Vittal's MediCare Private Limited on 06.10.2024 to acquire 51 % stake in Vittal's MediCare Private Limited. The total consideration for the deal being Rs. 35 crores (Rupees Thirty-five Crores only) sas per Evexia Lifecare filing. Vittal's MediCare Private Limited will become a Subsidiary Company of Evexia Lifecare Limited after completion of entire transaction as described in the Term Sheet .

 

Also Read | Torrent Power share price rises 9% on energy storage contracts in Maharashtra

Vittal's MediCare Private Limited, the entity being acquired by Evexia Lifecare is engaged in the business of Diagnostic Centers. Evexia Lifecare Limited is also engaged in manufacturing and trading in pharmaceuticals, chemicals and lifecare products hence its acquisition of Vittal's MediCare in diagnostic Centers business also signifies a strategic alignment aimed at capitalizing on synergistic opportunities for business advancement as per the Evexia's release. The Indicative time period for completion of the acquisition as per Evexia's press release remains 45 days from days from the date of Execution of the Share Purchase Agreement and any other such agreements

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Oct 2024, 02:39 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPenny stock below ₹5 hits the upper circuit. Evexia Lifecare share price jumps 120% YTD

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

159.35
03:05 PM | 9 OCT 2024
-0.2 (-0.13%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

164.65
03:05 PM | 9 OCT 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

128.60
03:05 PM | 9 OCT 2024
1.8 (1.42%)

Ashok Leyland share price

221.90
03:05 PM | 9 OCT 2024
-0.6 (-0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Divis Laboratories share price

6,001.00
02:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
454 (8.18%)

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

986.65
02:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
56.85 (6.11%)

Cipla share price

1,684.75
02:57 PM | 9 OCT 2024
44.15 (2.69%)

Infosys share price

1,959.80
02:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
11.3 (0.58%)
More from 52 Week High

Bank Of Maharashtra share price

55.01
02:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
-2 (-3.51%)

Vodafone Idea share price

9.21
02:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
-0.29 (-3.05%)

Au Small Finance Bank share price

706.00
02:57 PM | 9 OCT 2024
-21.15 (-2.91%)

ITC share price

493.65
02:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
-14.25 (-2.81%)
More from Top Losers

Gujarat Ambuja Exports share price

141.65
02:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
11.2 (8.59%)

Divis Laboratories share price

6,001.00
02:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
454 (8.18%)

RITES share price

324.45
02:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
23.85 (7.93%)

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

986.65
02:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
56.85 (6.11%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,455.000.00
    Chennai
    77,461.000.00
    Delhi
    77,613.000.00
    Kolkata
    77,465.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.