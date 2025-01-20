Multibagger Penny Stock: Shares of Sellwin Traders were buzzing in trade on Monday, January 20, as they hit the 5% upper circuit to reach a two-week high of ₹4.64 apiece. The rally came as the company received appreciation for its efforts to take Indian agro products to the global stage.

In an exchange filing on Saturday, the company stated that Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, appreciated the efforts of SDF Productions Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Sellwin Traders Ltd, in promoting Indian agro produce such as Nagpur oranges and Alphonso mango pulp in global markets. The company exports local produce to Iran, the UAE, the Middle East, and Germany, with plans to expand its presence in Europe, the UK, and CIS markets.

In mid-July 2024, the company acquired SDF Productions to expand its business through market growth, supply chain integration, and revenue enhancement. The subsidiary has recently secured multiple orders for Alphonso mango pulp, Kesar mango pulp, and other products, including a USD 1.16 million order from Ayudhya Global FZC L.L.C., a USD 1.20 million order from Rajesh Global GmbH, and a USD 1.15 million order from Shing Exim General Trading L.L.C.

The company expects revenue of over ₹30 crore per annum from the business arrangement with SDF Productions Pvt Ltd, with healthy margins of 35-40%.

In addition, in December 2024, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Secorbit FZCO of the UAE to develop a comprehensive tokenization platform capable of tokenizing equities, bonds, and real-world assets.

The MoU outlines the collaborative framework between Secorbit and Sellwin Traders Ltd for the design, development, and implementation of the platform. The project is expected to be executed over 20 months from the date of the MoU, as per the company’s regulatory filing.

Reports 247% jump in net profit in Q3 For the December-ending quarter (Q3FY25), the company reported a net profit of ₹0.73 crore, a 247% increase compared to a net profit of ₹0.21 crore posted in the same period last year. Revenue from operations grew by 20% YoY, reaching ₹10.92 crore in Q3FY25.

For the nine months of FY25, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹49.67 crore, marking a 103% rise compared to ₹24.43 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net profit for the nine months of FY25 nearly tripled to ₹2.26 crore compared to ₹0.57 crore in the same period last year.