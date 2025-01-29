Mint Market

Penny stock below ₹5 jumps 4.5% after Q3 results 2025. Check details

Nandan Denim shares rose 4.5% after reporting a 100.39% YoY growth in Q3 FY25 net sales, reaching 926.15 crore. However, net profit fell 17.3% to 6.58 crore. The stock is still 43% below its 52-week high despite a 38% annual increase.

Pranati Deva
Updated29 Jan 2025, 12:24 PM IST
Penny stock below ₹5 Nandan Denim jumps 4.5% after Q3 results 2025. Check details(Pixabay)

Penny stock below 5: Shares of penny stock Nandan Denim saw an uptick of 4.5 percent in intra-day trade on Wednesday, January 29, following the company’s robust financial performance for the quarter ended December 2024 (Q3 FY25).

Financial Performance

Nandan Denim Limited reported a significant 100.39 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net sales for Q3 FY25, reaching 926.15 crore compared to 462.18 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. However, despite strong revenue growth, the company’s net profit declined by 17.3 percent to 6.58 crore, down from 7.96 crore in Q3 FY24.

Earnings before interest, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) witnessed an 8.42 percent drop, standing at 30.87 crore versus 33.71 crore a year ago. Meanwhile, earnings per share (EPS) fell sharply to 0.05 from 0.55 in the corresponding period.

For the first nine months of FY25, the company recorded revenue of 2,498.03 crore, reflecting a 75 percent increase compared to 1,428.96 crore in the previous year. Net profit for the period stood at 22.85 crore, a 28 percent rise from 17.85 crore in Q1 FY24.

In its full-year FY24 results, Nandan Denim posted net sales of 2,010.1 crore, slightly lower than the 2,026.8 crore recorded in FY23. However, net profit surged significantly by 8,385 percent, reaching 45 crore from a mere 0.53 crore in the preceding fiscal year.

Stock Price Movement

Following the Q3 FY25 earnings announcement, Nandan Denim’s stock surged 4.5 percent to an intra-day high of 4.19. Despite this gain, the penny stock remains 43 percent below its 52-week high of 7.33, recorded in September 2024. However, it has rebounded 46.5 percent from its 52-week low of 2.86, registered in January 2024.

Over the past year, Nandan Denim's stock has climbed 38 percent. However, the stock has seen a decline of 14.5 percent so far in January, marking its fourth consecutive month of losses.

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 12:24 PM IST
