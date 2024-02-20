Penny stock below ₹5: Shares of Standard Capital Markets Ltd are one of the Non-Banking Company (NBFC) stocks of the Indian stock market that are priced below ₹10. This penny stock is priced below ₹5 but it has been touching the upper circuit regularly.

The NBFC stock under ₹5 today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹3.09 apiece on the NSE. While climbing to this intraday high, the penny stock under ₹5 went on to lock in with the 5 percent upper circuit during Tuesday deals.

While climbing to this intraday high and touching the 5 percent upper circuit, the small-cap stock below ₹5 went on to touch the upper circuit on the fourth day in a row. The penny stock has been hitting Thursday last week. The NBFC share touched a 52-week high on 15th February 2024 and it has touched the upper circuit on all three following sessions.

The circuit-to-circuit NBFC stock was recently in the news for incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary company. The NBFC informed about the development through an exchange filing in which it said that the wholly owned subsidiary company had been incorporated in the name of Standard Capital Advisors Limited.

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015 (‘Listing Regulations’), the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting, held on February 13, 2024, inter-alia – considered and approved incorporation of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company in the name and style "Standard Capital Advisors Limited" or such other name as may be approved by the Central Registration Centre and/or Ministry of Corporate Affairs."

Shares of Standard Capital Markets Ltd are available for trade on BSE only. The current trade volume of this small-cap stock is around 25 lakh on Tuesday afternoon. This BSE-listed small-cap stock has a market cap of ₹439 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹3.32 apiece whereas its 52-week low is ₹1.03 apiece.

So, while climbing to its intraday high of ₹3.09 apiece, the small-cap stock under ₹5 came close to its 52-week high of ₹3.32 apiece. Now, the penny stock below ₹5 is just 7 percent away from its existing 52-week high.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

