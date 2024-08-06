Penny stock below ₹5: Small cap stock Integra Essentia share price jumps 5% amid stock market bounceback

Asit Manohar
Published6 Aug 2024, 02:30 PM IST
Penny stock below <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5: The small-cap stock under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 recently declared that it has secured a significant order valued at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>28 crore for its Agro and Infrastructure businesses.
Penny stock below 5: Integra Essentia Ltd share price witnessed strong buying during the stock market rebound on Tuesday in the early morning session. The small-cap stock under 10 opened with an upside gap at 4.03 apiece and touched an intraday high of 40.9 per share on the NSE within a few minutes of the stock market's opening bell. While climbing this intraday high, the penny stock below 5 logged an intraday gain of around 5 percent.

Integra Essentia Ltd news

The small-cap stock was in the news on the weekend. On Saturday, the small-cap stock with a market cap of 414 crore declared that it has secured a significant order valued at 28 crore for its Agro and Infrastructure businesses. This order underscores our customers' consistent trust and quality in our products and services.

"The repeat business from our valued clients is a testament to the reliability and excellence that Integra Essentia Limited delivers. These steps not only propel us towards our financial goals but also ensure substantial benefits for all our stakeholders," Integra Essentia said in an exchange filing, adding, “Integra Essentia Limited remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and service as we continue to grow and expand our business operations.”

Integra Essential Ltd has a market cap of 404 crore, and its current trade volume on the NSE is around 73.85 lakh by 2:10 PM. The 52-week high of the small-cap stock is 7.56 per share on the NSE, while its 52-week low is 2.60 per share. Till the March 2024 quarter end, it was one of the LIC-owned stocks, but during the April to June 2024 quarter, the insurance behemoth booked profit in the penny stock under 5. In the March 2024 shareholding pattern of Integra Essentia Ltd, LIC owned a 1.06 per cent stake in the company. Still, in the latest shareholding pattern of the company, LIC's name needs to be added to the list of individual shareholders.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:6 Aug 2024, 02:30 PM IST
