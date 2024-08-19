Penny stock below ₹5: Small-cap stock jumps 4% after getting order from Reliance Industries

Asit Manohar
Updated19 Aug 2024, 03:17 PM IST
Penny stock below 5: Shares of Ishan International witnessed buying buzz on Monday. The NSE-listed small-cap stock was under the radar of Indian stock market observers as the company declared receiving an order from the Sensex heavy-weight company Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). The penny stock below 5 opened downside at 2.65 but gathered buying momentum after the exchange filing. Ishan International's share price surged from the intrada low and touched an intraday high of 2.85 apiece on the NSE, recording around a 4 percent intraday upside rise. The RIL order to the small-cap company is worth 60 crore. The RIL order is almost double the small-cap company's previous year's revenue of 35 crore.

Reliance Industries order details

The small-cap company informed the Indian stock market exchange about receiving the RIL order, saying, "We are pleased to inform you that Ishan International Limited has received a significant order from Reliance Industries Limited for the supply of construction materials. The order is a testament to the trust and confidence placed in our capabilities by Reliance Industries Limited and reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality products. We also look forward to more such and similar orders from Reliance Industries in the upcoming quarters."

The small-cap company said the size of the Reliance Industries order, including taxes, was 600 million ( 60 crore).

Isahan International news

This order is almost double Ishan International's revenue from the previous year, marking a transformative growth opportunity for the company. The sheer scale of this contract highlights Ishan's capability to handle large-scale projects and positions the company as a critical player in the construction materials supply industry.

The significant revenue inflow from this order will elevate Ishan's current fiscal financials. The successful acquisition of this contract with Reliance Industries, one of India's most esteemed and influential conglomerates, reflects the trust and confidence that major corporations are placing in Ishan International. This collaboration will likely open doors for further partnerships and additional high-value contracts, establishing a solid pipeline for sustained growth.

Recently, Ishan International Limited has signed a subcontract with Rite Water Solutions (India) Private Limited for the supply, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of agricultural submersible pumps under the popular Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahabhiyan Yojna (PM-KUSUM YOJNA). These pumps are designed to operate on solar power, reducing the dependency on diesel and grid electricity, lowering operational costs for farmers and promoting sustainable agricultural practices. The first batch of 20 solar-powered submersible pumps is installed in Chandwad and Niphad Talukas of Nashik District, Maharashtra.

First Published:19 Aug 2024, 03:17 PM IST
