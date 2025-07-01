Penny stock below ₹5 to be in focus after execution of orders worth nearly ₹300 crore

Penny stock: Spright Agro Ltd on Tuesday, 1 July 2025, announced that the company has successfully executed an agro supply order worth ₹299 crore for some Ahmedabad, Gujarat-based clients, according to an exchange filing.
Spright Agro “announced the successful execution of agro commodity supply orders worth Rs. 299 crores for clients based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s agri-trading operations,” said the company in the BSE filing.
Highlighted its timely delivery of order supplies, the company also focused on its financial performance for the 2024-25 fiscal year. Spright Agro's revenue from core operations witnessed a 127% year-on-year (YoY) rise to ₹165.17 crore for the year ended 31 March 2025, compared to ₹72.58 crore in the previous financial year.
Apart from the sales figures, the company's net profit also witnessed a 68.5% YoY rise to ₹19.58 crore in the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹11.62 crore in the previous financial year.
Currently, the company is focusing its efforts on scaling high-margin agri-trading operations and enhancing supply-side efficiencies, which has driven this strong profitability growth over the period.
“The company aims to create strong distribution networks, enabling it to deliver high-quality agricultural products to a broader customer base,” they said.
Spright Agro shares closed 3.9% lower at ₹2.96 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹3.08 at the previous market close. The company announced the order execution update right before the stock market closed on 1 July 2025.
The shares of the farming and agricultural trader hit their 52-week high level at ₹44.66 on 9 August 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹2.93 on 1 July 2025, according to data collected from BSE. The shares closed higher after hitting their year-low levels on Tuesday.
Spright Agro shares have given stock market investors more than 1,641% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the stock is down 88.49% in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has lost 80.95% in 2025.
The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) is at ₹317.17 crore as of the stock market close on Tuesday, 1 July 2025.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.