Penny stock below ₹5 to be in focus after execution of orders worth nearly ₹300 crore

Penny stock: Spright Agro Ltd on Tuesday, 1 July 2025, announced that the company has successfully executed an agro supply order worth ₹299 crore for some Ahmedabad, Gujarat-based clients, according to an exchange filing.

Spright Agro “announced the successful execution of agro commodity supply orders worth Rs. 299 crores for clients based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s agri-trading operations,” said the company in the BSE filing.

Highlighted its timely delivery of order supplies, the company also focused on its financial performance for the 2024-25 fiscal year. Spright Agro's revenue from core operations witnessed a 127% year-on-year (YoY) rise to ₹165.17 crore for the year ended 31 March 2025, compared to ₹72.58 crore in the previous financial year.

Apart from the sales figures, the company's net profit also witnessed a 68.5% YoY rise to ₹19.58 crore in the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹11.62 crore in the previous financial year.

Currently, the company is focusing its efforts on scaling high-margin agri-trading operations and enhancing supply-side efficiencies, which has driven this strong profitability growth over the period.

“The company aims to create strong distribution networks, enabling it to deliver high-quality agricultural products to a broader customer base,” they said.

Spright Agro Share Price Trend Spright Agro shares closed 3.9% lower at ₹2.96 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹3.08 at the previous market close. The company announced the order execution update right before the stock market closed on 1 July 2025.

The shares of the farming and agricultural trader hit their 52-week high level at ₹44.66 on 9 August 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹2.93 on 1 July 2025, according to data collected from BSE. The shares closed higher after hitting their year-low levels on Tuesday.

Spright Agro shares have given stock market investors more than 1,641% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the stock is down 88.49% in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has lost 80.95% in 2025.

The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) is at ₹317.17 crore as of the stock market close on Tuesday, 1 July 2025.

