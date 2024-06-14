Penny stock below ₹5: Srestha Finvest shares hit lifetime high after 55% rally in one month
Penny stock below ₹5: Srestha Finvest shares traded ex-split on 13th October 2016 in 1:5 ratio
Penny stock under ₹5: Shares of Srestha Finvest Ltd have been on an uptrend after ushering in the new financial year 2024-25. The penny stock bottomed out at ₹1.04 apiece at the end of March 2024 and has scaled to ₹1.87 in the new financial year, delivering nearly 45 percent in FY25. This significant increase can be directly attributed to the company's recent partnership with Felix Industries, a strategic move that has significantly boosted investor confidence. Srestha Finvest share price today opened with an upside gap at ₹1.82 per share and touched an intraday high of ₹1.87 apiece within a few minutes of stock market's opening bell. While climbing to this intraday high, the penny stock below ₹2 also touched a new lifetime high.
