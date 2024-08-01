Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Penny stock below 5: Vikas Ecotech share price jumps 19% after Q1 results 2024

Penny stock below ₹5: Vikas Ecotech share price jumps 19% after Q1 results 2024

Asit Manohar

  • Q1 results 2024: Penny stock below 5 has reported 550% YoY rise in the net profit to 10.07 crore

Penny stock below 5: The small-cap company reported a 60% YoY rise in total income during Q1FY25.

Stock market today: Vikas Ecotech share price witnessed a substantial upside in early morning deals on Thursday. Penny stock priced below 5 today opened with an upside gap at 4.26 apiece on NSE and touched an intraday high of 4.50 per share within a few minutes of the stock market opening bell. While climbing to this intraday high, the small-cap stock rose over 19 percent against Wednesday's close price of 3.77 apiece on the NSE.

While climbing to this intraday high of 4.50 apiece, the small-caps tock failed to lock in a 20 percent upper circuit by a whisker. However, the penny stock below 5 could not sustain an intraday high and retraced after the profit booking trigger. Currently, Vikas Ecotech share price is quoting around 4 apiece.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Vikas Ecotech Q1 results 2024

The small-cap stock was under the radar of Dalal Street enthusiasts as the company declared a positive Q1FY25 number on Wednesday. In the April to June 2024 quarter, the small-cap stock reported a total income of 93.64 crore, which is around 60 percent higher than the total income of 58.90 crore in the corresponding period in the previous financial year. The company's total revenue grew by 52 per cent against its total income of 61.56 crore in Q4FY24. So, the company reported a rise in total income both yearly and sequentially.

Vikas Ecotech Ltd reported a net profit of 10.07 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year. The company's net profit has grown by around 400 percent QoQ compared to the net profit of 52.06 crore in the previous quarter and by around 550 percent YoY compared to the net profit of 1.55 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Vikas Ecotech shares are available for trade on the BSE and NSE. The mainboard stock has a market cap of 707 crore, and its current trade volume by 2:05 PM is around 4.24 crore. Its 52-week high on the NSE is 5.65 apiece, and its 52-week low is 2.80 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
