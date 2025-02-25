Penny stock below ₹50 rises 125% in one month despite bloodbath on Dalal Street

Penny stock below ₹50: Shree Rama Newsprint share price was locked at 5% lower circuit at ₹34.57 apiece on BSE Tuesday, snapping its six session rally. The trading volumes for Shree Rama Newsprint shares were much lower than the previous session.
Shree Rama Newsprint is a penny stock under ₹50 that has delivered multibagger returns within a short timeframe. The small-cap stock has jumped over 50% in one week and hit a 52-week high of ₹36.40 apiece on February 24.
Over the past one month, Shree Rama Newsprint shares have jumped nearly 125%, while the stock has spiked 91% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.
The recent rally in Shree Rama Newsprint comes despite a broader weakness in the Indian stock market. In the past one month, the benchmark Sensex has dropped more than 2%, while it is down 5% YTD. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 has declined 2.3% in one month and has plunged 4.6% YTD.
In the past three months, Shree Rama Newsprint stock has doubled investors’ money as the shares have rallied 101%. This is against a 7% fall witnessed in the Sensex.
Shree Rama Newsprint’s net loss widened in the third quarter of FY25 as the company posted a net loss of ₹80.65 crore in December 2024 quarter as against a loss of ₹10.09 crore in year-ago period.
The company’s revenue from operations in Q3FY25 declined 6.22% to ₹12.43 crore from ₹13.25 crore, year-on-year (YoY).
At 11:50 AM, Shree Rama Newsprint shares were still locked at 5% lower circuit at ₹34.57 apiece on the BSE, commanding a market capitalisation of ₹509.98 crore.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.