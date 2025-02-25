Penny stock below ₹50 rises 125% in one month despite bloodbath on Dalal Street

Penny stock below ₹50: Shree Rama Newsprint share price was locked at 5% lower circuit at ₹34.57 apiece on BSE Tuesday, snapping its six session rally. The trading volumes for Shree Rama Newsprint shares were much lower than the previous session.

Shree Rama Newsprint is a penny stock under ₹50 that has delivered multibagger returns within a short timeframe. The small-cap stock has jumped over 50% in one week and hit a 52-week high of ₹36.40 apiece on February 24.

Advertisement

Over the past one month, Shree Rama Newsprint shares have jumped nearly 125%, while the stock has spiked 91% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

The recent rally in Shree Rama Newsprint comes despite a broader weakness in the Indian stock market. In the past one month, the benchmark Sensex has dropped more than 2%, while it is down 5% YTD. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 has declined 2.3% in one month and has plunged 4.6% YTD.

In the past three months, Shree Rama Newsprint stock has doubled investors’ money as the shares have rallied 101%. This is against a 7% fall witnessed in the Sensex.

Shree Rama Newsprint Q3 Results Shree Rama Newsprint’s net loss widened in the third quarter of FY25 as the company posted a net loss of ₹80.65 crore in December 2024 quarter as against a loss of ₹10.09 crore in year-ago period.

Advertisement

The company’s revenue from operations in Q3FY25 declined 6.22% to ₹12.43 crore from ₹13.25 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At 11:50 AM, Shree Rama Newsprint shares were still locked at 5% lower circuit at ₹34.57 apiece on the BSE, commanding a market capitalisation of ₹509.98 crore.