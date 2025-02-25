Mint Market

Penny stock below ₹50 rises 125% in one month despite bloodbath on Dalal Street

  • Penny stock below 50: Over the past one month, Shree Rama Newsprint shares have jumped nearly 125%, while the small-cap stock has spiked 91% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Ankit Gohel
Published25 Feb 2025, 11:53 AM IST
Penny stock below ₹50: The small-cap stock has jumped over 50% in one week and nearly 125% in one month.(Image: Unsplash)

Penny stock below 50: Shree Rama Newsprint share price was locked at 5% lower circuit at 34.57 apiece on BSE Tuesday, snapping its six session rally. The trading volumes for Shree Rama Newsprint shares were much lower than the previous session.

Shree Rama Newsprint is a penny stock under 50 that has delivered multibagger returns within a short timeframe. The small-cap stock has jumped over 50% in one week and hit a 52-week high of 36.40 apiece on February 24.

Over the past one month, Shree Rama Newsprint shares have jumped nearly 125%, while the stock has spiked 91% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

The recent rally in Shree Rama Newsprint comes despite a broader weakness in the Indian stock market. In the past one month, the benchmark Sensex has dropped more than 2%, while it is down 5% YTD. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 has declined 2.3% in one month and has plunged 4.6% YTD.

In the past three months, Shree Rama Newsprint stock has doubled investors’ money as the shares have rallied 101%. This is against a 7% fall witnessed in the Sensex.

Shree Rama Newsprint Q3 Results

Shree Rama Newsprint’s net loss widened in the third quarter of FY25 as the company posted a net loss of 80.65 crore in December 2024 quarter as against a loss of 10.09 crore in year-ago period.

The company’s revenue from operations in Q3FY25 declined 6.22% to 12.43 crore from 13.25 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At 11:50 AM, Shree Rama Newsprint shares were still locked at 5% lower circuit at 34.57 apiece on the BSE, commanding a market capitalisation of 509.98 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

