Penny stock declares 1:1 bonus shares and stock split, up 815% from 52-week-low2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 04:46 PM IST
- Global Capital Markets Ltd is a small-cap company registered with RBI as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and recorded a market cap of ₹86.38 Cr on Friday.
Global Capital Markets Ltd is a small-cap company registered with RBI as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and recorded a market cap of ₹86.38 Cr on Friday. The Company was founded on February 20, 1989 and in 1995, the public issue of Rs.400.00 lacs was made. The Board of Directors of Global Capital Markets in its meeting held on 27th January 2023 (Friday) have declared bonus shares and stock split which can’t be ignored for the stock’s upcoming price performance which is now at its lower circuit level.
