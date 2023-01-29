Penny stock declares 1:1 bonus shares and stock split, up 815% from 52-week-low

The stock price rose from ₹5.98 to the present market price level during the course of the past year, posting a multibagger return of 480.27%. The stock price has surged 5.79% on a YTD basis, and during the past six months, it has gone up from Rs. 4.28 to the current market price, representing a multibagger return of 710.75%. The stock has appreciated 11.04% during the past month. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹45.00 on (20/12/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹3.79 on (01/06/2022), indicating that at the current share price, the scrip is trading 22.88% below the 1-year high and 815.56% above the 1 year low. For the quarter ended December 2022 or Q3FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 5.00% and a public stake of 95.00%.