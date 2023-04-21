The company recorded a standalone net income of ₹3.55 Cr during the quarter ended December 2022 as compared to ₹3.19 Cr recorded during the quarter ended December 2021. The company's net expenses reached ₹3.34 Cr as against ₹3.10 Cr and its EBIT stood at ₹0.22 Cr during Q3FY23 compared to ₹0.09 Cr during Q3FY22. SRU Steels said its net profit reached ₹0.10 Cr as against ₹0.01 Cr during the same quarter of FY22 and its EPS stood at ₹0.13 during Q3FY23 compared to ₹0.01 during Q3FY22. The company is yet to declare its Q4FY23 earnings.