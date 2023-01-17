Penny stock gains over 3% as its R&D division collaborates with Saudi University

At the time of writing this copy the shares of Vikas Ecotech Ltd were trading at a market price of ₹3.40 apiece on the BSE, up by 3.03%. The total volume was at 4,926,432 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 3,990,440 shares. Following the company's announcement that its R&D division partners with King Khalid University, Abha 62529, Saudi Arabia, the shares saw a bullish run. Vikas Ecotech said that this joint collaboration will aid to strengthen its R&D Activities, Technology Transfers, for improving and augmenting its product offerings. In its drive of offering better and more reasonably priced, technologically advanced products, Vikas Ecotech discovers another active and prominent partner through such a collaboration, among many other major business values.