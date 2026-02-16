Penny stock gives 1360% return in six years. Do you own?

Small-cap stock Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) has delivered massive returns to shareholders over the long term, emerging as one of the top wealth creators in the Indian stock market.

Although the small-cap witnessed a large sell-off in CY25, it continues to trade with massive gains, led by solid accumulation of gains over the years.

From a trading price of just ₹8.40 apiece six years ago, the shares have rallied 1,360% to trade at the current market price of ₹122.30 apiece.

Advertisement

In terms of yearly performance, the multibagger stock delivered a massive 355% return in CY21 and another 537% in CY24.

In the previous calendar year, the stock came under severe selling pressure, falling by 62%, as the prolonged rally appeared to have triggered profit booking. However, during the year, the stock scaled a fresh record high of ₹417 apiece.

Taking the current trading price into account, it is down by 71% from that peak, but its long-term performance still looks impressive.

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) provides a comprehensive range of services in electrical engineering, focusing on transmission and distribution while also offering post-installation maintenance.

Power and Instrumentation Q3 Results 2026 Today, the company announced its December quarter performance, posting revenues to the tune of ₹48.89 crore as against ₹34.14 crore in Q3FY25 on a consolidated basis, showing growth of 43.18% over the same period last year.

Advertisement

EBITDA for Q3FY26 stood at ₹6.16 crore as against ₹4.47 crore in Q3FY25, resulting in strong growth of 37.83%.

As for the net profit, the net profit for Q3FY26 stood at ₹3.57 crore as against ₹3.19 crore posted in Q3FY25.

Meanwhile, during the quarter, the company won multiple orders, with an electrification project from Ajmer Vidyut Vitaran Nigam being one of them.

The order is to the tune of ₹102.78 crore, comprising turnkey contracts for the supply, erection, installation, testing, and commissioning of distribution infrastructure under the Dharti Aaba Janajatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA-JGUA) scheme.

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. Padmaraj Padmanabhan Pillai, Managing Director, Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited, said, “We are pleased with the Company’s strong performance during the quarter, which reflects our continued focus on disciplined execution, operational efficiency, and prudent cost management."

Advertisement

"The improvement in revenues and profitability underscores the resilience of our business model and our ability to execute projects efficiently across diverse segments. During the period, we secured meaningful EPC and infrastructure orders, including a large-scale electrification project and an industrial development contract, which further enhance our order book and provide healthy revenue visibility" Padmaraj Padmanabhan further added.