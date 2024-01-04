Penny stock: Gujarat Toolroom share price skyrockets, gives multibagger return in just 2 years
Gujarat Toolroom, a penny stock, has seen a dramatic increase in its share price, yielding a 3,376% return in only two years. Gujarat Toolroom's share price has skyrocketed, giving investors a return of approximately ₹35 lacs from a one lac investment in just 24 months.
The Gujarat Toolroom share price has increased dramatically, yielding a 3,376% return in a mere two years. An investor who would have invested one lac rupees 24 months ago received a return of roughly 35 lacs from the penny stock. Gujarat Toolroom share price closed at ₹54.22 apiece on the BSE, and was locked at 5% upper circuit on Wednesday.
