Penny stock hit 5% upper circuit as Board declares 2:1 bonus issue and dividend2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 05:33 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹13.51 Cr, SRU Steels Ltd. is a small-cap company that works in the commercial services industry.
With a market valuation of ₹13.51 Cr, SRU Steels Ltd. is a small-cap company that works in the commercial services industry. The company's sole line of business is trading in different kinds of iron and steel. The company has declared bonus shares in a 2:1 ratio and dividend for the financial year 2022-23.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×