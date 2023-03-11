Penny stock hit 5% upper circuit as Board declares 2:1 bonus issue and dividend

The Board of Directors also declared “Issuance of fully paid-up Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1 (one) fully paid share having face value of Re.10/- (Rupee ten only) each for every Two (2) fully paid-up shares having a face value of Re.10/- (Rupee ten only) each held, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company by way of a special resolution and any other approval(s) of the concerned regulatory authorities."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}