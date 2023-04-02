Penny stock hit 5% upper circuit as Board declares 2:1 stock split2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 06:43 PM IST
- The market capitalization of Square Four Projects India Ltd., a small cap company, was ₹14.72 Cr. on Friday.
The market capitalization of Square Four Projects India Ltd., a small cap company, was ₹14.72 Cr. on Friday. The business the organisation is in is real estate. The corporation issued a stock split i.e 2 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each in lieu of the existing holding of 1 equity share of Rs. 10/-each for its eligible shareholders during its Board meeting on Friday.
