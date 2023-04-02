Penny stock hit 5% upper circuit as Board declares 2:1 stock split

On Friday, the shares of Square Four Projects India closed on the BSE at a 5% upper circuit limit of ₹15.01 apiece level. The stock recorded a total volume of 888 shares and a deliverable volume of 100%. According to the chart pattern, the stock has been reaching its upper circuit limit since March 21. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 2.53% and on a YTD basis, it has gained 86.92% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹20.85 on (16/05/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹8.01 on (26/12/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 28% below the 1-year high and 87.39% above the 1 year low. The corporation reported a promoter shareholding of 74.63% for the quarter that ended in December 2022, or Q3FY23, and a public stake of 25.37%.

