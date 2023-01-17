Penny stock hit 5% upper circuit as Board declares interim dividend

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 43 of the SEBI {Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015), it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of Company have declared an Interim dividend of Rs.2/- (Rupee Two only] i.e. 20% per equity share of Rs. 10/- (subject to tax deducted at source, if any) each for the financial year 2022-2023. Further, as informed vide letter dated 05/01/2023, 24/01/2023 is the Record Date for determining eligibility of shareholders for payment of the said Interim Dividend, as declared by the Board. The dividend shall be paid/dispatched to the shareholders on or before 30 days from the date of declaration."